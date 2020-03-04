Gold price jumps Rs 1950, traded at Rs 94,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold jumped up by Rs 1950 per tola on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 94,100 against Rs 92,150, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped up by Rs 1950 per tola on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 94,100 against Rs 92,150, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 1671 and was traded at Rs 80,675 as compared to Rs 79,004 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs 1000 whereas that of 10 gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs 857.33 .

In international market, the price of per ounce gold appreciated by $42 and was traded at $ 1638 against $ 1596, Karachi Sarafa association reported.