Gold Price Jumps Rs1400 To Rs118,700 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Gold price jumps Rs1400 to Rs118,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1400 on Friday and was traded at Rs118,700 as against its trading at Rs117,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1200 and was trade at Rs101,766 against its sale at Rs100,566The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 and was trade at Rs1400 against Rs1350 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs42.

87 and was trade at Rs1200.27 against at Rs1157.40.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $14 and was traded at $1896 on Friday against its sale at Rs1882 during the last trading day, the association reported.

