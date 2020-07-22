UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Jumps Rs1500 To Rs115,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Gold price jumps Rs1500 to Rs115,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1500 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs115,000 as against its trading at Rs113,500 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1286 and was trade at Rs98,594 against its sale at Rs97,308.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs200 and was trade at Rs1320 against Rs1120 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs171.48 and was trade at Rs1131.70 against at 960.22.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $31 and was traded at $1856 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs1825 during the last trading day, the association reported.

The price of silver at international market increased by $1.56 and was traded at $20.44 against its sale at $20.44.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

4 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

16 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

21 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

43 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

43 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.