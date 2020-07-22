Gold price jumps Rs1500 to Rs115,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1500 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs115,000 as against its trading at Rs113,500 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1286 and was trade at Rs98,594 against its sale at Rs97,308.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs200 and was trade at Rs1320 against Rs1120 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs171.48 and was trade at Rs1131.70 against at 960.22.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $31 and was traded at $1856 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs1825 during the last trading day, the association reported.

The price of silver at international market increased by $1.56 and was traded at $20.44 against its sale at $20.44.