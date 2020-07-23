UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Jumps Rs2300 To Rs117,300 Per Tola 23 July 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:04 PM

Gold price jumps Rs2300 to Rs117,300 per tola 23 July 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs117,300 as against its trading at Rs115,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs117,300 as against its trading at Rs115,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1972 and was trade at Rs100,566 against its sale at Rs98,594.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was trade at Rs1350 against Rs1320 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs25.70 and was trade at Rs1157.40 against at 1131.70.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $26 and was traded at $1882 on Thursday against its sale at Rs1856 during the last trading day, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UNGA president due in Pakistan on Monday

7 minutes ago

President says India trying to create issues in CP ..

18 minutes ago

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

26 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

33 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

36 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.