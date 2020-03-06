Gold Price Jumps Up By Rs 1300, Traded At Rs 95,500 Per Tola 06 March 2020
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:31 PM
The price of 24 karat gold jumped up by Rs 1300 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs 95,500 as compared to Rs 94,200 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped up by Rs 1300 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs 95,500 as compared to Rs 94,200 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 1,115 and was traded at Rs 81,876 as compared to Rs 80,761 during last trading day.
The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.
In international market, the price of per ounce gold appreciated by $42 and was traded at $ 1686 against $1644, Karachi Sarafa association reported.