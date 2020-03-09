Gold price jumps up by Rs 700, traded at Rs 95,200 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped up by Rs 700 per tola on Monday and was traded at Rs 95,200 as compared to Rs 94,500 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 600 and was traded at Rs 81,618 as compared to Rs 81,018 during last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $09 and was traded at $ 1666 against $1675, Karachi Sarafa association reported.