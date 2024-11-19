Gold Price Once Again Increases By Rs3600 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2024 | 01:33 PM
New price of per tola gold settles at Rs273,500 in local markets across country, All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association confirms
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) The gold price once again witnessed an increase of Rs3600 per tola in the local markets across the country.
All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association confirmed that the price of one tola (11.66 grams) of gold went up by Rs3600.
The new price of per tola gold settled at Rs273,500.
The association further reported that the price of 10 grams of gold also went up by Rs3,086, and now settled at Rs234,482 in the market.
Meanwhile, on the global market, the price of gold increased by $36, and reached $2,623 per ounce.
