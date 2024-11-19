Open Menu

Gold Price Once Again Increases By Rs3600 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2024 | 01:33 PM

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

New price of per tola gold settles at Rs273,500 in local markets across country, All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association confirms

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) The gold price once again witnessed an increase of Rs3600 per tola in the local markets across the country.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association confirmed that the price of one tola (11.66 grams) of gold went up by Rs3600.

The new price of per tola gold settled at Rs273,500.

The association further reported that the price of 10 grams of gold also went up by Rs3,086, and now settled at Rs234,482 in the market.

Meanwhile, on the global market, the price of gold increased by $36, and reached $2,623 per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

43 minutes ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

2 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

5 hours ago
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

14 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

14 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

14 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

14 hours ago
 Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate out ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia

14 hours ago
 Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative m ..

Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business