Gold Price Opens Higher In Hong Kong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

Gold price opens higher in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The gold price in Hong Kong went up 130 Hong Kong Dollars to open at 16,200 dollars (about 2,087.63 U.S. dollars) per tael on Thursday, according to the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 7.76 HK dollars)

