Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets

Price of 24-karat of gold per tola settles at Rs 272,600 in local markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) The price of 24- karat gold per tola decreased by Rs800 in the local markets on Tuesday.

The total price of 24-karat gold reached Rs272,600 in the local markets. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs685 and reached Rs233, 711.

The prices of gold have decreased in both international and local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $8, and settled at new global price of $2614.

On other hand, the price of silver remained unchanged. The per tola price of silver stood stable at Rs3350 while the price for 10 grams also remained steady at Rs2872.08.