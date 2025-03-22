Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

(@Abdulla99267510)

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola has dropped by Rs800, and brought it down to Rs318,000

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2025) The gold price per tola in Pakistan recorded a decline for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola has dropped by Rs800, and brought it down to Rs318,000.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs686, reaching Rs272,633.

Gold prices decline after four days of continuous increase

The association further stated that the price of gold in the international market has fallen by $9, and settled at $3,022 per ounce.

It may be mentioned here that on Friday, the price of gold per tola in the country dropped by Rs2,000, bringing it down to Rs318,800.