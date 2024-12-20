Open Menu

Gold Price Plunges To Rs.2000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Gold price plunges to Rs.2000 per tola

The price of gold in the country on Friday has seen a decline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The price of gold in the country on Friday has seen a decline.

According to local Sarafa Association and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has decreased by Rs.2,000 to Rs.271,300, while the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs.1,715 to Rs.232,596.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the global market has decreased by $ 20 to $ 2,601 per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, e ..

Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..

10 minutes ago
 Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel dep ..

Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area

13 minutes ago
 United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff mem ..

United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan

25 minutes ago
 EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relat ..

EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations

13 minutes ago
 War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children an ..

War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams

3 minutes ago
 Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse ..

Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..

40 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti- ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: A ..

Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA

3 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women ..

Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..

40 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Comm ..

Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community

19 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business