Gold Price Plunges To Rs.2000 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 10:38 PM
The price of gold in the country on Friday has seen a decline
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The price of gold in the country on Friday has seen a decline.
According to local Sarafa Association and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has decreased by Rs.2,000 to Rs.271,300, while the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs.1,715 to Rs.232,596.
On the other hand, the price of gold in the global market has decreased by $ 20 to $ 2,601 per ounce.
