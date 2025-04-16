Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increase

(@Abdulla99267510)

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola (approximately 11.66 grams) increased by Rs8,600 and settled at Rs348,000 per tola

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) The gold price on Wednesday reached an all-time high after increasing for the second consecutive day.

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola (approximately 11.

66 grams) increased by Rs8,600 and settled at Rs348,000 per tola.

The association said taht the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs7,373 and reached Rs298,353.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold also witnessed an increase of $46 and reached $3,310 per ounce.

It may be mentioned here that just yesterday, the price of gold per tola had gone up by Rs600 and reached Rs339,400.