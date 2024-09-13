Gold price reaches an all-time high

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The price of gold in the country on Friday reached the highest level in the country's history.

According to Gems and Jewelers Associations, the price of gold per tola increased by 2300 rupees in the bullion market, after which the price per tola reached the highest level of Rs 265,900.

Apart from this, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by 2486 rupees, after which the price reached to Rs 227,966.

In the bullion market, the price of silver also increased by Rs 50 per tola, after which the price reached to Rs 2950.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the international market increased by 51 Dollars per ounce, the price of gold in the international market reached 2566 dollars per ounce.