Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:45 PM

Gold price reaches ever highset place

The Pakistan Sarafa Bazaars on Monday tumbled as tension reverberating between United States and Iran over assassination of Iran Gen Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.Gen Soleimani, top Iranian general in Baghdad,was killed in a US forces airstrike in Iraq on Thursday last week

The country Sarafa Bazaars tumbled with the increase in Gold price.

Gold price marked highest position on Monday as a result of growing tension between United States and Iran in the middle East.Gold price in the international market climbed up to US1, 578$ per ounce with 6$ increase.

Karachi Sarafa Bazaar witnessed Rs2,600 increase and gold was sold Rs93, 400 per ounce in the local Sarafa Bazaars. The 10 gram gold price remained Rs 80075 with increase Rs2,230 per gram.

