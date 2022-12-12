UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Recorded All Time High At Rs.169,650 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 06:56 PM

With an increase of Rs2350 in price of 24 karats per tola, the gold rates reached to all time high at Rs169,650 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs167,300 on during last trading day.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :With an increase of Rs2350 in price of 24 karats per tola, the gold rates reached to all time high at Rs169,650 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs167,300 on during last trading day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2016 and was sold at Rs145,448 compared to Rs143,432 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs133,327 against its sale at Rs131,480, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs80 and was sold at Rs1970 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.68.58 to Rs1688.95.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$3 and was traded at US$1,794 against its sale at US$1,797 the previous day, the association reported.

