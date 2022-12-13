Gold price recorded all time high at Rs.170,800 per tola

With $30 increase in the prices of per tola gold in the international market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association on Tuesday readjusted the commodity rates in the local market by enhancing its sale price to Rs170,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :With $30 increase in the prices of per tola gold in the international market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association on Tuesday readjusted the commodity rates in the local market by enhancing its sale price to Rs170,800.

Earlier, the association had circulated that prices of per tola 24 karat gold declined by Rs850 to Rs168,800, however with an increase of Rs2000 the new rates were recorded at Rs170,800.Likewise, the rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold were declared at Rs144,719 earlier, however with an increase of Rs1,714 it was sold at Rs.144,719 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat increased to Rs.134,231.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1970 and 1688.95 respectively.The price of gold in the international market, which the association had earlier reported declined by US$3 to $1787, have gone up by $30 to $1917.