Gold Price Remain Stable At Rs 87, 850 02 Nov 2019

Gold price remain stable at Rs 87, 850 02 Nov 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 87,850 per tola on Saturday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also remained stable at Rs75317.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $04 and was traded at $1514 against closing of $1510 on last trading day.

