Gold Price Remain Stable At Rs 90,700 Per Tola 06 Feb 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:53 PM

The price of 24 karat gold remained stable on Thursday and was traded at Rs 90,700 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was trade at Rs 77,761,Karachi Sarafa Association reported

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold witnessed decrease of $ 4 and was traded at 1566 as compared to $ 1570 of last trading day, the association reported.

