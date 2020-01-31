Gold price remain stable at Rs 91,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 91,500 on Friday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 91,500 on Friday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs 78,446.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold also remained unchanged on Friday and was traded at $ 1580, the association reported.