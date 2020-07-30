Gold price remain stable at Rs122,750 per tola 30 July 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased remain stable on Thursday and was traded at Rs122,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs105,238.

The price of per tola silver decreased Rs50 and was traded at Rs1420 against its sale at Rs1470 whereas that of 10 gram silver also witnessed decreased by Rs42.86 and was traded at Rs1217.42 against its sale at Rs1260.28.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $1 and was traded at $1954 on Thursday against its sale at Rs1955 during the last trading day, the association reported.