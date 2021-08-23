UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Remain Stagnant In Local Market, Increases By $11 In International Trade

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change in prices and was sold at Rs109,500 in the local market on Monday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold remained the same at Rs93,879 and Rs86,055 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27, respectively. However, the price of gold in international market increased by US$11 and was traded at US$1792 against its sale at US$1781.

