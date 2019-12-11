UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Remain Unchange, Traded At Rs84,400 Per Tola 11 Dec 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:08 PM

Gold price remain unchange, traded at Rs84,400 per tola 11 Dec 2019

The price of 24 karat gold remain unchaned and traded at Rs84,400 per tola on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remain unchaned and traded at Rs84,400 per tola on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also remained stable and traded at Rs72,359.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs980 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 840.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold remained constant and was traded at $1466.

