ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs111,000 in the local market on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stagnant at Rs 95,165 and 87,234 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1430 and Rs1226, respectively.

However, the price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 4 and was tradedat US$1813 against its sale at US$1817.