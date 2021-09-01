UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Remain Unchanged At Rs111,000 Per Tola, Increase By $1 In Int'l Trading

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gold price remain unchanged at Rs111,000 per tola, increase by $1 in int'l trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs111,000 in the local market on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stagnant at Rs 95,165 and Rs87,234 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1430 and Rs1226, respectively.

However, the price of gold in international market increased by US$1 and was traded at US$1814 against its sale at US$1813.

More Stories From Business

