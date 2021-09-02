UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Remain Unchanged At Rs111,000 Per Tola, Increase By $1 In Int'l Trading

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gold price remain unchanged at Rs111,000 per tola, increase by $1 in int'l trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs111,000 in the local market on Thursday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stagnant at Rs 95,165 and 87,234 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1430 and Rs 1226, respectively.

However, the price of gold in international market increased by US$1 and was tradedat US$1815 against its sale at US$1814.

