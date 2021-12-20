The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs125,300 in the local market on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs125,300 in the local market on Monday.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat also witnessed no change in prices and was sold at Rs107,242 and Rs98,472 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively. The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $2 and was traded at $1797 against its sale at $1799, the Jewellers Group reported