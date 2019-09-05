Gold price remained stable, traded at Rs89,000 per tola 05 Sep 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable and was traded at Rs89,000 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs76,303, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 943.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $8 and was traded at$1543 as compared with the last closing at $1535.