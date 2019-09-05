UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Remained Stable, Traded At Rs89,000 Per Tola 05 Sep 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Gold price remained stable, traded at Rs89,000 per tola 05 Sep 2019

The price of 24 karat gold remained stable and was traded at Rs89,000 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs76,303, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable and was traded at Rs89,000 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs76,303, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 943.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $8 and was traded at$1543 as compared with the last closing at $1535.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

25 minutes ago

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

49 minutes ago

NADRA issues new policy for obtaining CNICs

6 minutes ago

Usman Wazeer to fight Filipinos for World Boxing R ..

6 minutes ago

Car Bomb Explodes in Southern District of Kabul Ne ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia review progress on energy M ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.