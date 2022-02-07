Gold price remains constant at Rs124,200 per tola 07 Feb 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs124,200 on Monday in the local market

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs124,200 on Monday in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained constant at Rs106,481 and Rs07,608 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association told.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1,450 and Rs1,243.14, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1813 against its sale at $1911, the Association reported.