Gold price remains constant, traded at Rs 75,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained constant on Wednesday as it traded at Rs 75,500 and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 64,730.

According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of silver also remained constant at Rs 880 per tola and that of 10 grams silver at Rs 754.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 08 and was traded at $1342 as compared to the last closing at $1350.