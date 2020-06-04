Gold price remains stable at 97,700 per tola 04 June 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 97,700 on Thursday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 97,700 on Thursday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed no change in prices and was traded at Rs83,762.

The price of silver witnessed no change in price and was traded at Rs1050 whereas the price of 10 gram silver also remained stable at Rs900.20.