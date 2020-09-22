UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Remains Stable At Rs 114,700

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 114,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also remained stagnant at Rs 98,337, the Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 50 and it was traded at Rs 1,250 while that of 10 gram silver reduced by Rs 42.87 to Rs 1,071.67.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $25 to $1,907, the association reported.

