Gold price remains stable at Rs 83,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained constant and was traded at Rs 83,900 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 71, 914, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of silver also remained stable and was traded at Rs 1,050 per tola and that of 10 gram at Rs 900.

According to Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the price of 24 karat gold in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was decreased by Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 82,600 as compared to last closing at 83,000 per tola.

The price of 10 grams gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 345 and was traded atRs 70,815 against Rs 71,160 of last day.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 4 and was traded at $ 1422 as compared with the last closing at $ 1426.