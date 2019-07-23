UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Remains Stable At Rs 83,900 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Gold price remains stable at Rs 83,900 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold remained constant and was traded at Rs 83,900 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 71, 914, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained constant and was traded at Rs 83,900 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 71, 914, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of silver also remained stable and was traded at Rs 1,050 per tola and that of 10 gram at Rs 900.

According to Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the price of 24 karat gold in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was decreased by Rs 400 and was traded at Rs 82,600 as compared to last closing at 83,000 per tola.

The price of 10 grams gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 345 and was traded atRs 70,815 against Rs 71,160 of last day.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 4 and was traded at $ 1422 as compared with the last closing at $ 1426.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Rawalpindi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

2nd Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Tournament-2019

3 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.4 bn consolidated net ..

8 minutes ago

National Election Committee issues Voter and Candi ..

8 minutes ago

UAE launches anti-cholera campaign in Yemen’s Re ..

23 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns Mogadishu ..

26 minutes ago

TPL Maps and HERE Technologies partner to build ex ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.