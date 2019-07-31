Gold price remains stable at Rs 84,000 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable and was traded at Rs 84,000 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 72,016, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

However the price of silver jumped by Rs 60 per tola and was traded at Rs 1110 and that of 10 gram silver gained 51.

44 and was traded at Rs 951.64.

In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $11 and was traded at $1431 as compared with the last closing at $1420.