Gold price remains stable at Rs 84,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable on Friday and was traded at Rs 84,400 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 72,360, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of silver also remained constant and was traded at Rs 1070 and that of 10 gram was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 8 and was traded at $ 1419 as compared with the last closing at $ 1427.