Gold Price Remains Stable At Rs 95,000 Per Tola 11 March 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:14 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 95,000 on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 95,000 on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs 81,447.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

