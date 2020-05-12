UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Remains Stable At Rs 95,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:33 PM

Gold price remains stable at Rs 95,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 95,500 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 )

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed no change in rates and was traded at Rs 81,875.

The price of silver remained stable at Rs 960 per tola what and that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs 823.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $09 and was traded at $ 1704 as compared to $ 1695 of last trading day, the association reported.

