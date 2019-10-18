Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold remained stable and was traded at Rs 87,000 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs74, 588, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable and was traded at Rs 87,000 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs74, 588, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold witnessed stability and traded at $1489.