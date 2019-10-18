UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Remains Stable, Traded At Rs 87,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:23 PM

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold remained stable and was traded at Rs 87,000 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs74, 588, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable and was traded at Rs 87,000 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs74, 588, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold witnessed stability and traded at $1489.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 12 Air – Dot-in-Display smartphone w ..

8 minutes ago

Fazlu Rehman says abuses and dialogue cannot go si ..

17 minutes ago

S. Korean Students Enter US Ambassador's Residence ..

2 minutes ago

Bikers group reach Multan to pay tribute to martyr ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah receives UNICEF&#039;s Child-Friendly Citi ..

26 minutes ago

Walk held at Government Sadiq College Women Univer ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.