Gold Price Remains Stable, Traded At Rs 87,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:35 PM

The price of 24 karat gold remained constant and was traded at Rs 87,000 per tola , and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 74,674, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained constant and was traded at Rs 87,000 per tola , and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 74,674, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $2 and was traded at $1491 against last closing of $1493.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, the 24 kerat gold was sold at Rs 86,500 per tola whereas 22 kerat was traded at the rate of Rs 86,300 per tola, Jeweller Association Rawalpindi reported.

