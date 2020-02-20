UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Remains Stable, Traded At Rs 92,500 Per Tola 20 Feb 2020

Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:19 PM

The price of 24 karat gold remained stable on Thursday and was traded at Rs 92,500 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 79,304, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained stable on Thursday and was traded at Rs 92,500 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs 79,304, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of silver also remained constant and was traded at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 900.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold appreciated by $02 and was traded at $ 1612 against $1610, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

