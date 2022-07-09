UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Remains Stagnant At Rs.142,200 Per Tola; Increases $1 At Int'l Market

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Gold price remains stagnant at Rs.142,200 per tola; increases $1 at int'l market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained stagnant at Rs.142,000 on Saturday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat also remained unchangd at Rs.

121,914 and Rs.111,754 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change adn was sold at Rs1520 and Rs 1,303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $1 and was sold at $1843 against its sale at $1742, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow ..

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow with religious fervor

2 hours ago
 Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case ..

Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case against him

2 hours ago
 Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

2 hours ago
 Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received thr ..

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received threats from unknown caller

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown ..

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.