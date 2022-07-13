UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Remains Stagnant At Rs.142,200 Per Tola; Decreases By $13 At Int'l Market

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained stagnant at Rs.142,000 on Wednesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat also remained unchanged at Rs.

121,914 and Rs.111,754 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1520 and Rs 1,303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $13 and was sold at $1730 against its sale at $1743, the association reported.

