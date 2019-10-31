Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 88,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs 88,000 per tola on Thursday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also stood stable at Rs 75,446

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs 88,000 per tola on Thursday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also stood stable at Rs 75,446.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.

48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $05 and was traded at $1507 against closing of $1502 on last trading day.