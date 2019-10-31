UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Remains Unchanged At Rs 88,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:27 PM

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 88,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs 88,000 per tola on Thursday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also stood stable at Rs 75,446

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs 88,000 per tola on Thursday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also stood stable at Rs 75,446.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.

48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $05 and was traded at $1507 against closing of $1502 on last trading day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince review Federal Youth Aut ..

12 minutes ago

Police counters at hospitals providing help to fam ..

15 seconds ago

200 irregular migrants rescued off Libyan coast

17 seconds ago

DPR Ready for Prisoner Exchange With Kiev in Line ..

18 seconds ago

"Women should rape men if they want equality", Qam ..

22 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 442 points ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.