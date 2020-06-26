Gold price remains unchanged at Rs102,800 per tola 26 June 2020

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs102,800 on Friday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed no change and was traded at at Rs88,134.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20, the association reported.

