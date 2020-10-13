UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Remains Unchanged At Rs116,500

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs116,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged and was traded at Rs116,500 on Tuesday.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs99,880 against, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1330 against Rs1300 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs1140.26 againstRs 1114.54.

The gold prices in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1921 against $1923, the association reported.

