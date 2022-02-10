Gold price remains unchanged at Rs125,550 per tola 10 Feb 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola remained constant at Rs125,550 in the local market on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola remained constant at Rs125,550 in the local market on Thursday. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat also witnessed no change in prices and was sold at Rs107,639 and Rs98,669 respectively, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $7 and was traded at US$1834 against its sale at US$ 1827, the association reported.