Gold Price Remains Unchanged At Rs19,000 Per Tola 15 Aug 2020

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 08:01 PM

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs19,000 per tola 15 Aug 2020

The price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change on Saturday and was traded at Rs 1190,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change on Saturday and was traded at Rs 1190,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also remained static at Rs10,2023, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs 1470 while that of 10 gram silver also remained static at Rs 1260.28.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $14 and was traded at $1945 against $1931, the association reported.

