ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs.155,100 on Wednesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also remained constant at Rs.

132,973 and Rs.121,892 respectively whereas as the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was sold at $1674 against its sale at $1669, the association reported.