Gold Price Remains Unchanged In Local Markets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:52 PM

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association says there is no fluctuations in gold prices

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday, with the rate per tola holding steady at Rs273,400.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association said that there was no fluctuation in the gold prices on Monday.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold remained consistent at Rs234,396.

The association also reported that gold prices in the international market are stable, with the rate standing at $2,622 per ounce.

The stability in gold prices came amid steady trends in global markets, offered a respite to the local buyers amid the economic challenges.

