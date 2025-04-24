Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) The gold price on Thursday remained unchanged in local markets of Pakistan after global trend.

The price of gold per tola in Pakistan held firm at Rs352,000.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold remained stable at Rs301,783, with no change recorded in today's trading.

There was no change in gold prices in both international and local markets on Wednesday, with the rates remaining stable.

The reports said that the price of gold in the international bullion market remained steady at $3,338 per ounce without any fluctuations.