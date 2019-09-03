Gold price remains unchanged, traded at Rs 88,600 per tola 03 Sep 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold remained constant and was traded at Rs88,600 per tola and that of 10 gram gold was traded at Rs75,960, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of silver dipped by Rs30 and was traded at Rs 1100 per tola as compared with last closing at Rs 1130.

10 gram silver also witnessed decrease 25.80 and was traded Rs 943 against Rs 968.80 of last day.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $ 06 and was traded at $ 1530 as compared with the last closing at $ 1524.